Ullmark was the first goalie to leave the ice Tuesday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports, indicating he'll tend the twine at home versus the Sabres.

Ullmark is riding a three-game winning streak during which he posted a 2.33 GAA and .924 save percentage. The 31-year-old netminder missed the 25-win mark last year but should be capable of achieving the threshold before the end of the 2024-25 campaign. While Ullmark will see the bulk of the workload moving forward, Anton Forsberg should get a look during a back-to-back against the Panthers and Blue Jackets on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

