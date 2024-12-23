Ullmark exited Sunday's road game against Edmonton after the first period due to an upper-body injury.

Ullmark turned aside six of seven shots he faced in the first period, and it was surprising to see Leevi Merilainen take the net to begin the second period, especially considering Ullmark's seven-game winning streak he had entering Sunday's matchup. However, the Senators revealed that Ullmark is dealing with an upper-body injury that will force him to miss the remainder of the game. It's unclear whether he'll be able to suit up when the Senators face Winnipeg on Saturday.