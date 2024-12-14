Ullmark is expected to start at home against Pittsburgh on Saturday, according to Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia.

It originally looked like Anton Forsberg would get the nod, but it seems Ottawa will instead start Ullmark for the second time in as many nights. It's unusual for a goaltender to start on no rest, but Ullmark did post a 32-save shutout Friday, so perhaps the Senators decided to ride the hot hand. Ullmark has a 9-7-2 record, 2.55 GAA and .909 save percentage in 19 outings in 2024-25. Pittsburgh is tied for 17th in goals per game with 3.03.