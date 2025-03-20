Ullmark is expected to defend the home crease against the Avalanche on Thursday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Ullmark snapped a five-game winning streak against Montreal on Tuesday, but he's still been sharp overall this month, going 6-1-1 with a 2.86 GAA and .908 save percentage over eight starts. He'll fave a tough test Thursday, as the Avalanche are tied for fifth in the NHL with 3.30 goals per game.