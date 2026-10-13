Ullmark stopped 29 of 30 shots in Monday's 4-1 win over the Devils.

Ullmark continued his excellent start to the season, improving to 5-0-0 while posting a .967 save percentage in this game -- he kept the Devils scoreless through the first two periods and most of the third, but Arseny Gritsyuk ended his shutout bid with just over five minutes remaining. Ullmark has been outstanding to open the 2026-27 season, as he's allowed no more than two goals in any of his five appearances. The Senators are playing the second leg of a back-to-back set Tuesday, so Ullmark will likely head to the bench against the Blues, but he could return to the Senators' crease Thursday against the Islanders.