Ullmark will guard the road goal Tuesday versus Buffalo, Claire Hanna of TSN reports.

During his last start, Ullmark surrendered two goals on 18 shots in a 2-1 loss to the Rangers on Friday. He has a 2-3-0 record with a 2.62 GAA and a .902 save percentage through six appearances this season. Ullmark has performed well versus the Sabres, posting a mark of 4-1-0 with a 1.82 GAA and a .945 save percentage in five previous outings.