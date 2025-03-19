Ullmark stopped 27 of 31 shots in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Canadiens, with Montreal's final two goals getting scored into an empty net.
The Senators took a 2-1 lead into the third period, but a Lane Hutson tally through a screen early in the frame turned the momentum in the home squad's favor. It was Ullmark's first regulation loss in March, and through eight starts on the month he's gone 6-1-1 with a 2.86 GAA and .908 save percentage as Ottawa surged toward a playoff spot.
More News
-
Senators' Linus Ullmark: Set to start in Montreal•
-
Senators' Linus Ullmark: Flashing Vezina skills•
-
Senators' Linus Ullmark: Starting Saturday•
-
Senators' Linus Ullmark: Revenge win against Boston•
-
Senators' Linus Ullmark: Gets starting nod against Bruins•
-
Senators' Linus Ullmark: Brilliant in Monday's win•