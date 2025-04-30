Ullmark made 27 saves in a 4-0 win over Toronto on Tuesday in Game 5.

It was Ullmark's first career playoff shutout, and it included eight high-danger saves. He also delivered a strong 2.83 GSAx. Ullmark was dialled in, and he will need to be in order for the Sens to take the series. The Maple Leafs lead the best-of-7 series 3-2; Game 6 will be in Ottawa on Thursday.