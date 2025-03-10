Ullmark is slated to patrol the home crease versus Detroit on Monday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Ullmark is 3-0-1 in his last four games despite allowing 13 goals on 121 shots (.893 save percentage). Overall, the 31-year-old netminder is 15-11-3 with three shutouts, a 2.73 GAA and a .908 save percentage. He has a huge matchup against the Red Wings who trail the Senators by three points in the chase for the second wild-card in the Eastern Conference. Detroit is generating 2.83 goals per game in 2024-25, tied for 19th in the NHL.