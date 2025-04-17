Ullmark was the first goaltender off the ice at morning skate, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports, an indication he is slated to defend the home goal versus Carolina on Thursday.

Ullmark has won his last three starts and six of his last seven games. The 31-year-old netminder has sat out the last two games and should be sharp Thursday, as well as ready to go for Game 1 in Toronto on Sunday. Ullmark is 24-14-3 with four shutouts, a 2.67 GAA and a .911 save percentage across 43 appearances in 2024-25. The Hurricanes are tied for eighth in NHL scoring, registering 3.22 goals per contest.