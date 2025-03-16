Ullmark made 21 saves in a 4-2 win over Toronto on Saturday.

Ullmark looked every part the Vezina winner he was in 2023, which has helped propel the Sens to six straight wins and seven in the last eight. Ullmark himself is 6-1-0 in his last seven games and 18-11-3 with a 2.66 GAA and .912 save percentage overall. He needs to be in your blue paint whenever he's in net for Ottawa.