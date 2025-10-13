Ullmark stopped 22 of 24 shots in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Predators, with Nashville's final two goals getting scored into an empty net.

Both pucks to get past Ullmark came on defensive breakdowns by the Senators -- Jonathan Marchessault was left all alone down low to bang home the puck midway through the second period, before Ryan O'Reilly converted an odd-man rush late in the third to give the visitors a 2-0 lead. Ullmark has had a tough start to the 2025-26 season, going 1-2-0 in three starts while giving up 12 goals on just 76 shots. His fortunes aren't likely to improve much without a lot more help from Ottawa's skaters.