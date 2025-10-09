Senators' Linus Ullmark: Gets Opening Night start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ullmark will draw the road Opening Night assignment in goal against Tampa Bay on Thursday, Julian McKenzie of The Athletic reports.
Ullmark solidified Ottawa's netminding in 2024-25, after an offseason trade from Boston. He was 25-14-3 with four shutouts, a 2.72 GAA and a .909 save percentage. He will likely play 45-50 games this season as the Senators are quite high on young goaltender Leevi Merilainen.
