Ullmark made 19 saves in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Sharks.

The veteran netminder was hardly at his best, but the Senators gave Ullmark more than enough offensive support to come away with his fourth win in six March starts. Ullmark has only one regulation loss in eight outings since the Olympic break, going 5-1-2 with a 2.62 GAA and .889 save percentage.