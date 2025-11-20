Ullmark will tend the twine for Thursday's road tilt versus the Ducks, Senators on-air host Jackson Starr reports.

Ullmark has managed just one win in his last five outings, posting a 1-1-3 record to go with a 2.51 GAA. While his performances have been decent of late, as evidenced by the fact that he has earned at least a point in four of those outings, the netminder has struggled to find a way to get the win. Still, Ullmark should remain the No. 1 option in Ottawa ahead of Leevi Merilainen.