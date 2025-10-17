Ullmark stopped 30 of 33 shots in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Kraken.

Ullmark bounced back from two losses in regulation to secure his second win of the season. The 32-year-old has been trending in the right direction of late. After allowing 10 goals in his first two outings, he's given up only in the last two while posting a save percentage above .905 each time. Through four contests, Ullmark has gone 2-2-0 with a 3.72 GAA and an .862 save percentage.