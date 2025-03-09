Ullmark stopped 20 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Rangers.

Ottawa outshot the visitors 37-23 but stared at a 3-1 deficit midway through the third period. The Senators broke through with a couple of greasy goals past Igor Shesterkin. Ottawa rewarded Ullmark with a win when Brady Tkachuk scored his second tally of the contest in OT. Ullmark hasn't taken a regulation loss in his last four starts, going 3-0-1 while allowing 13 goals on 121 shots, and Saturday's victory was his 15th of the season.