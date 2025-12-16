Ullmark turned aside 23 of 25 shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Jets.

Despite allowing two goals in the second period, Ullmark held on down the stretch to help the Senators complete a comeback in OT. With the win, he is up to a 12-8-4 record with a 3.00 GAA and an .879 save percentage through 24 games this season. The 32-year-old netminder has continued to find ways to win despite holding a career-worst save percentage. With six wins in his last nine tries, Ullmark remains a viable option in most two-goalie formats, but he shouldn't be considered a top-tier option in fantasy until he finds more consistent save numbers. His next chance to take the ice is Thursday against Pittsburgh.