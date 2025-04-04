Ullmark made 30 saves in a 2-1 win over Tampa Bay on Thursday.

Ottawa has been especially stingy at home, and they were again Thursday. Brandon Hagel was the only Bolt to get a goal -- he crashed the net on the rush and scored on a rebound in the second period. Since the beginning of March, Ullmark is 10-3-1 in 14 starts, with a .904 save percentage. He's peaking at the right time for the fantasy postseason.