Ullmark will defend the road net against Detroit on Thursday, according to TSN 1200 Ottawa.
Ullmark is coming off a 25-save performance in Monday's 3-2 win over New Jersey. He has posted a 19-13-3 record with three shutouts, a 2.78 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 37 appearances this campaign. Detroit has registered 2.85 goals per game in 2024-25, tying the team for 21st in the league.
