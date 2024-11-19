Ullmark will get the starting nod at home versus the Oilers on Tuesday, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.
Ullmark will look to bounce back from a disappointing matchup with the Flyers his last time out in which he gave up five goals on 19 shots (.737 save percentage). After that poor performance, the 31-year-old netminder was given the night off versus Carolina on Saturday in favor of Anton Forsberg. If Ullmark continues to struggle, he could be in danger of losing the No. 1 job in Ottawa.
More News
-
Senators' Linus Ullmark: Falls to Philly in OT•
-
Senators' Linus Ullmark: Slated to start Thursday•
-
Senators' Linus Ullmark: Ninth shutout of career•
-
Senators' Linus Ullmark: Guarding goal Tuesday•
-
Senators' Linus Ullmark: Secures win over Boston•
-
Senators' Linus Ullmark: Between pipes Saturday•