Ullmark will get the starting nod at home versus the Oilers on Tuesday, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.

Ullmark will look to bounce back from a disappointing matchup with the Flyers his last time out in which he gave up five goals on 19 shots (.737 save percentage). After that poor performance, the 31-year-old netminder was given the night off versus Carolina on Saturday in favor of Anton Forsberg. If Ullmark continues to struggle, he could be in danger of losing the No. 1 job in Ottawa.