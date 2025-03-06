Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Ullmark will play in goal on the road versus the Blackhawks on Wednesday, per TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Ullmark is 1-4-1 with 22 goals allowed on 215 shots (.898 save percentage) over his last six outings. He'll get a fairly favorable matchup Wednesday, though the Blackhawks have been better than usual lately with 16 goals over their last three games.

More News