Ullmark will play in goal on the road versus the Blackhawks on Wednesday, per TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Ullmark is 1-4-1 with 22 goals allowed on 215 shots (.898 save percentage) over his last six outings. He'll get a fairly favorable matchup Wednesday, though the Blackhawks have been better than usual lately with 16 goals over their last three games.
More News
-
Senators' Linus Ullmark: Falls to Caps in shootout•
-
Senators' Linus Ullmark: Exits ice first Monday•
-
Senators' Linus Ullmark: Finally gets win for great effort•
-
Senators' Linus Ullmark: Tending twine Saturday•
-
Senators' Linus Ullmark: Losing streak at four•
-
Senators' Linus Ullmark: Tending twine against Winnipeg•