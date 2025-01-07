Ullmark (back) was designated for injured reserve Tuesday, per the NHL media site.

Ullmark was classified as week-to-week by the Senators on Sunday, so his placement on IR shouldn't be a shock to fantasy players. In his stead, both Anton Forsberg and Leevi Merilainen should get opportunities to start. In his 23 appearances this year, the 31-year-old Ullmark has registered a 12-7-2 record to go with a 2.38 GAA and a .915 save percentage.