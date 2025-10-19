Ullmark made 18 saves in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Islanders.

The Senators took a 4-3 lead into the third period in a back-and-forth afternoon contest, but tallies by Kyle Palmieri and Anders Lee flipped the script, with Lee's coming 63 seconds before the end of regulation. Ullmark's had a rough start to the season, giving up four or more goals in three of five outings en route to a 2-3-0 record, 3.99 GAA and .848 save percentage.