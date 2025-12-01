Ullmark stopped 20 of 26 shots in Sunday's 6-1 loss to the Stars.

Ullmark kept the game scoreless in the first period, but the Stars' top players showed up in force over the final 40 minutes. This ended a stretch of seven straight starts in which Ullmark didn't concede more than three goals. He's now at a 9-6-4 record with a 3.10 GAA and an .874 save percentage across 19 starts. The workload is a positive, but fantasy managers will have to hope Sunday's outing is a blip on the radar rather than a return to his early struggles. The Senators close out their road trip in Montreal on Tuesday.