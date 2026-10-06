Ullmark (undisclosed) departed Monday's 4-1 win over the Bruins after tweaking something, though head coach Travis Green said the netminder was pulled from the game for precautionary reasons, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.

Ullmark stopped all 10 shots he faced before being replaced by Samuel Ersson at the start of the third period. The 33-year-old Ullmark was nicked up after a collision in the blue paint with Boston's JJ Peterka. Green said postgame that Ullmark will continue to be evaluated. Ottawa will continue its road trip in the second half of a back-to-back Tuesday in Detroit. Ullmark should be considered questionable, at best, for that matchup at this time, but it would not be surprising to see Ersson draw the start Tuesday.