Ullmark was the first goalie to exit the ice Tuesday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports, indicating he'll be between the home pipes versus the Devils.

Ullmark is currently tied for fifth in game played this season with 21, posting a 10-7-4 record along the way while registering a 3.00 GAA. The Sens should continue to give Ullmark a heavy workload the rest of the way, especially with the team having just one back-to-back before the Christmas break.