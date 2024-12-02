Ullmark stopped 32 of 35 shots in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Ducks.

Ullmark has just one win in his last six games (1-3-2), and he's given up at least three goals in all of them. The Ducks weren't good at protecting leads Sunday, and the Senators never offered Ullmark the chance to do so, though they were quick to respond each time they fell behind. The 31-year-old netminder dropped to 5-7-2 with a 3.07 GAA and an .889 save percentage over 15 outings this season. Ullmark and Anton Forsberg have alternated starts over the last five games. It's unclear if that pattern will hold, but the Senators have another back-to-back next weekend, so both goalies should see action over the next seven days.