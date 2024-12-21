Ullmark won't be between the pipes for Saturday's road game against Vancouver, according to TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Despite being the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Ullmark will be the backup, and Leevi Merilainen will face the Canucks. The 31-year-old Ullmark will get a breather after stopping 203 of 210 shots during his seven-game winning streak.