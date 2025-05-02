Ullmark made 19 saves in a 4-2 loss to Toronto in Game 6 on Thursday. He allowed three goals.
He'd like the first one back for sure. Auston Matthews beat a screened Ullmark on a soft wrist shot from above the left circle. The veteran netminder was sharp in some games and outplayed in others. The latter was true Thursday night. Ullmark finished the postseason with a 2-4-0 record with one shutout, 2.84 GAA and .880 save percentage.
