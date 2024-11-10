Ullmark stopped 14 of 16 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Bruins.

Ullmark got the win in his return to Boston, but most importantly, he put an end to his two-game losing skid. Ullmark was solid throughout the game, and the two goals he conceded game on a 15-second span early in the second period. Through eight appearances this season, Ullmark has gone 3-4-0 with an .890 save percentage. However, he's given up two of fewer goals in four of his last five outings, so he's been delivering solid results even if his save percentage doesn't really show it.