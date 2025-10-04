Senators' Linus Ullmark: Set to face Montreal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ullmark is expected to start on the road against Montreal in Saturday's preseason game.
Ullmark has stopped 19 of 22 shots across two appearances this preseason. He will open the 2025-26 campaign as Ottawa's No. 1 goaltender, so look for him to get the start in Ottawa's regular-season opener in Tampa Bay on Thursday.
