Ullmark will be between the road pipes Tuesday in Montreal, according to TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Ullmark has been stellar recently, winning each of his last five appearances while turning aside 128 of 140 shots on goal during the streak. The Swedish netminder lost all four of his outings in February, but he's stepped up his game at a critical point in the season for the Sens, posting a 6-0-1 record, .913 save percentage and 2.69 GAA over seven contests in March. Ullmark is 3-3-0 against the Canadiens in his career.