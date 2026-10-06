Ullmark (undisclosed) will not play in Tuesday's road clash against Detroit, per Jackson Starr of the Senators' official site.

With the call-up of Jonas Johansson Tuesday afternoon, Ullmark's absence Tuesday was expected. The 33-year-old netminder left Monday's 4-1 win over the Bruins after he was involved in a collision with winger JJ Peterka. However, head coach Travis Green mentioned that Ullmark is doing fine, so he likely avoided a long-term injury. The veteran backstop is off to a strong start in the 2026-27 campaign, where he has compiled a 2-0-0 record, a 1.20 GAA and a .949 save percentage across 39 shots on net between two appearances. In Ullmark's absence, Samuel Ersson will make his first regular-season start with the Senators.