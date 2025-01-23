Ullmark (back) was placed on long-term injured reserve Thursday, Julian McKenzie of The Athletic reports.

Ullmark's move to long-term injured reserve won't impact his return timetable, as he's already missed 13 games due to his back injury. He traveled with the Senators during the team's road trip that concludes Thursday, so he appears to be trending in the right direction. David Perron was activated from injured reserve in a corresponding move.