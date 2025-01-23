Ullmark (back) was placed on long-term injured reserve Thursday, Julian McKenzie of The Athletic reports.
Ullmark's move to long-term injured reserve won't impact his return timetable, as he's already missed 13 games due to his back injury. He traveled with the Senators during the team's road trip that concludes Thursday, so he appears to be trending in the right direction. David Perron was activated from injured reserve in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Senators' Linus Ullmark: Joining team on road trip•
-
Senators' Linus Ullmark: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Senators' Linus Ullmark: Deemed week-to-week•
-
Senators' Linus Ullmark: Not on road trip•
-
Senators' Linus Ullmark: Exits with upper-body injury•
-
Senators' Linus Ullmark: Starting against Edmonton•