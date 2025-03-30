Ullmark made 29 of 31 saves in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Despite a late goal from Columbus forward Kirill Marchenko, Ullmark held firm to keep the Senators in the lead down the stretch. With the win, Ullmark is up to a 21-13-3 record with a 2.76 GAA and a .909 save percentage in 39 appearances this season. Saturday's victory raised the 31-year-old's winning streak to three games. He has posted an exceptional record throughout March at 9-2-1 with a .904 save percentage. He is just one win away from tying his win total from a season ago. With his recent momentum, Ullmark is a top-tier fantasy option in the crease as the Senators look to lock down a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. His next opportunity to guard the crease is Sunday in Pittsburgh.