Ullmark made 30 saves in Sunday's 4-0 shutout victory over the Blue Jackets.

Ullmark's strong performance was an important one, moving the Senators even further into a wild-card spot and just two points shy of the Florida Panthers for the third playoff spot in the Atlantic. Sunday's shutout was Ullmark's fourth of the season, which is a total that is now two games higher than any other season of his 10-year career. Overall, the 31-year-old goaltender is up to a 23-14-3 record with a 2.68 GAA and a .911 save percentage in 42 games this season. While Ullmark saw less action in his first year with the Senators than in some of his other seasons, he has been more than serviceable in his playing time. Ulmark should finish the campaign with his 10th season in a row above a .905 save percentage. His next opportunity to guard the crease is Tuesday at Columbus.