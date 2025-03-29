Ullmark was the first goaltender off the ice at morning skate, according to TSN 1200 Ottawa, and is expected to defend the home goal versus Columbus on Saturday.

Ullmark has won his last two games, allowing five goals on 61 shots across road victories over Detroit and New Jersey. The 31-year-old netminder is 20-13-3 with three shutouts, a 2.78 GAA and a .908 save percentage across 38 appearances in 2024-25. The Blue Jackets are coming off a 7-6 shootout win over Vancouver on Friday and are 10th in NHL scoring, averaging 3.18 goals per game.