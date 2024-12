Ullmark is expected to defend the home crease versus Detroit on Thursday, according to Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia.

Ullmark is 1-3-2 in his last six starts, giving the 31-year-old a 5-7-2 with a 3.06 GAA and an .888 save percentage this season. Ullmark will face the Red Wings, who are averaging 2.60 goals per game.