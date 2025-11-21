Ullmark stopped 23 of 25 shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Ullmark allowed two goals in a span of 1:22 during the second period, but the Senators were able to overcome that brief lapse. The 32-year-old has allowed eight goals over the last four games, going 2-1-1 in that span. Despite injuries on the blue line, the Senators have helped to make Ullmark's life easier by allowing just 25.4 shots per game, which is tied for fourth-best in the NHL through Thursday. The Swede is at a 7-5-4 record with a 3.01 GAA and an .877 save percentage through 16 appearances, but he's trending in the right direction. The Senators' next game is in San Jose on Saturday.