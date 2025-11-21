Senators' Linus Ullmark: Slows down Ducks
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ullmark stopped 23 of 25 shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.
Ullmark allowed two goals in a span of 1:22 during the second period, but the Senators were able to overcome that brief lapse. The 32-year-old has allowed eight goals over the last four games, going 2-1-1 in that span. Despite injuries on the blue line, the Senators have helped to make Ullmark's life easier by allowing just 25.4 shots per game, which is tied for fourth-best in the NHL through Thursday. The Swede is at a 7-5-4 record with a 3.01 GAA and an .877 save percentage through 16 appearances, but he's trending in the right direction. The Senators' next game is in San Jose on Saturday.
More News
-
Senators' Linus Ullmark: Gets starting nod Thursday•
-
Senators' Linus Ullmark: Allows one goal in loss•
-
Senators' Linus Ullmark: Starting Saturday•
-
Senators' Linus Ullmark: Sparkling saves in overtime loss•
-
Senators' Linus Ullmark: Defending home cage Tuesday•
-
Senators' Linus Ullmark: Solid in Saturday's win•