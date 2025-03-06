Ullmark turned aside 17 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over Chicago.

The veteran netminder lost four straight starts in February after returning from a back injury, but March has been much kinder to Ullmark so far. Through three outings, he's gone 2-0-1 despite allowing 10 goals on 98 shots, as the Senators' offense has roared to life. Ullmark has been between the pipes for five straight games, and he figures to see a heavy workload down the stretch as Ottawa tries to stay in the playoff picture.