Ullmark made 20 saves in a 3-2 overtime win over the Flyers on Saturday.

Ullmark was on an island on his own for almost half the game, so he had to be extra sharp. The Sens went 26 minutes and 25 seconds without a shot from 12:09 of the second period until the 18:34 mark of the third. Ullmark is 4-1-2 with 20 goals allowed in his last seven games. His game is starting sharpen in focus, but his overall stats remain soft. Ullmark is 6-4-3 with a 3.24 GAA and .866 save percentage in 13 starts.