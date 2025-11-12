Senators' Linus Ullmark: Sparkling saves in overtime loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ullmark made 30 saves Tuesday in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars.
Ullmark was a busy man in the third period, making 16 saves on 17 shots. He made back-to-back saves while on his side to keep the score 2-1 in the third. One was a great glove save, and the other was an old-school double-pad stack. Ullmark has delivered the Sens at least a point in each of his last five starts (2-0-3).
