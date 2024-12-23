Ullmark will serve as the starting goaltender for Sunday's road game against the Oilers, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Ullmark has been on a roll recently, picking up wins in each of his last seven starts. During that time, he's logged a stellar 0.99 GAA and .967 save percentage. He'll attempt to keep his win streak going against the Oilers, who have won seven of their last eight games.