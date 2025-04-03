Ullmark will start Thursday's home game against the Lightning, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Ullmark snapped a three-game winning streak Tuesday against the Sabres by allowing four goals on 21 shots (.810 save percentage), but he'll start in a second consecutive game Thursday. He made a road start against the Lightning on Feb. 4 and turned aside 34 of 37 shots (.919 save percentage) en route to the loss.