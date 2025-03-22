Ullmark will guard the road goal against the Devils on Saturday, according to TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Ullmark has lost his last two outings, allowing eight goals on 44 shots. He has posted a record of 18-13-3 with three shutouts, a 2.80 GAA and a .907 save percentage across 36 appearances this season. New Jersey is tied for 15th in the league with 2.97 goals per game in 2024-25.