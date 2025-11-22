Ullmark is starting in San Jose on Saturday, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.

Ullmark got back in the win column Thursday in Anaheim following back-to-back losses. The 32-year-old is 2-1-3 with a 2.43 GAA and a .900 save percentage across six outings in November. The Sharks are tied for 21st in the NHL with 2.95 goals per game this season and have won back-to-back games against the Mammoth and Kings.