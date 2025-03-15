Now Playing

Ullmark will guard the road net Saturday against Toronto, Julian McKenzie of The Athletic reports.

Ullmark will be looking for a fifth consecutive win against the Maple Leafs -- he's won his last four outings while posting a .915 save percentage. Overall, Ullmark is 17-11-3 with a .911 save percentage and 2.68 GAA this season.

