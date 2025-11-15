Ullmark will defend the home goal versus Los Angeles on Saturday, per TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Ullmark has struggled to start the season, despite his 6-4-4 record. The 32-year-old netminder has a 3.21 GAA and a mediocre .870 save percentage over 14 starts. The Kings are generating 2.94 goals per game, 20th in the NHL this season.