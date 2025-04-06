Ullmark will patrol the home crease against Columbus on Sunday, per TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Ullmark will get the second half of Ottawa's back-to-back after Anton Forsberg posted a 40-save shutout in a 3-0 win over Florida on Saturday. The 31-year-old Ullmark is coming off a 31-save performance in Thursday's 2-1 victory over Tampa Bay. He has a 22-14-3 record with three shutouts, a 2.75 GAA and a .908 save percentage across 41 appearances this season. Columbus sits 10th in the league with 3.19 goals per game in 2024-25 and lost 5-0 to Toronto on Saturday.